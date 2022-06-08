Biotin Supplement Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Biotin Supplement Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Biotin Supplement Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Biotin supplements also known as vitamin B-7 is a water-soluble vitamin supplement. biotin supplement is considered to be very effective for treating biotin deficiency. Biotin improves growth of hair and also improves texture of skin. There are different sources of biotin such as organ meats, eggs, fish, meat, seeds, nuts, and vegetables.

Biotin offers various health benefits like enhances metabolism levels, improves Heart health, improves brain function, boost Immunity Power, regulates blood Sugar levels. Increasing adoption of dietary supplements and rising number of health consciousness individuals coupled with innovative product launches are key drivers for growth of Biotin Supplement Market. For instance, according to Statista- In 2021,the size of global dietary supplement market was estimated at USD 137 billion. Further, this amount is projected to reach to a market value of USD 185.1 billion by 2025. Furthermore, in June 2021, US based Nature’s Bounty, Inc. launched new format of its fruit flavored jellybeans. This new format include keratin and twice the quantity of biotin compared to earlier launched product in 2013. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in Emerging Markets and increasing expenditure of the consumers on health supplements are likely to foster the growth of Biotin Supplements Market in the forecasted period. However, high costs associated with these supplements hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Biotin Supplement Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing adoption of organic products and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising healthcare spending and growing disposable income in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biotin Supplement market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Form

Capsules

Tablets

Soft Gels

Liquid

Powders

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty store

E-commerce

By Application

Pharmacies

Skincare

Haircare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

