Dairy-Free Smoothies Market 2022 by Type, End-Use, Region and Global Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Dairy-Free Smoothies Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dairy-free smoothies refers to beverages which are made from dairy free substitutes. Dairy free smoothies are made with soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, hazelnut milk, and water. Due to their high fiber content, dairy free smoothies are ideal for digestive health.

Growing adoption of plant-based beverages and increasing prevalence of food-related allergies and intolerance are key drivers for growth of Dairy-free smoothies Market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI) and Plant Based Foods Association (PFBA) – In 2020, sales of plant-based milk in Us were estimated at USD 2.50 billion, the sales increased grew by 4% and reached to USD 2.6 billion in 2021. Furthermore, in February 2022, Naked, a brand owned by PepsiCo expanded its smoothie product line with the addition of two new flavors. The new smoothie would be available in two flavors, orange vanilla creme and Key lime flavors. These new smoothies are vegan and gluten-free and would be distributed through different retailers such as ABS, Ahold, Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart for a price of USD 3.19. Also, increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and rising consumer inclination towards dairy free beverages. However, high costs associated with dairy free smoothies hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of plant-based food and beverages products and rising prevalence of lactose intolerance in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising consumer inclination towards dairy free beverages and rising trend of veganism in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dairy-Free Smoothies Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Life Force Beverages LLC

Tasti D-Lite, LLC.

Golden State Foods Corporation

Naked Juice

WWF Operating Company

Beaming Wellness, Inc.

Maui Wowi Franchising, Inc.

Innocent Drinks

Tate & Lyle plc.

Campbell Soup Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source

Fruit Based Dairy-Free Smoothie

Water Based Dairy-Free Smoothie

Coconut Milk Dairy-Free Smoothie

Other (Alternative Milk Source)

By Flavor

Fruit Flavour Dairy-Free Smoothie

Vanilla Dairy-Free Smoothie

Chocolate Dairy-Free Smoothie

Other (Natural Flavours’ Dairy-Free Smoothie)

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based Retailing

Grocery Retailers

Modern Grocery Retailers

Convenience Stores

Discounters

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Independent Small Grocers

Other Grocery Retailers

Non-grocery Retailers

Mixed Retailers

Medical retailers

Other Non-grocery Retailers

Supermarkets

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

