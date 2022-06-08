Dairy-Free Smoothies Market 2022 by Type, End-Use, Region and Global Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Dairy-Free Smoothies Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Dairy-free smoothies refers to beverages which are made from dairy free substitutes. Dairy free smoothies are made with soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, hazelnut milk, and water. Due to their high fiber content, dairy free smoothies are ideal for digestive health.
Growing adoption of plant-based beverages and increasing prevalence of food-related allergies and intolerance are key drivers for growth of Dairy-free smoothies Market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI) and Plant Based Foods Association (PFBA) – In 2020, sales of plant-based milk in Us were estimated at USD 2.50 billion, the sales increased grew by 4% and reached to USD 2.6 billion in 2021. Furthermore, in February 2022, Naked, a brand owned by PepsiCo expanded its smoothie product line with the addition of two new flavors. The new smoothie would be available in two flavors, orange vanilla creme and Key lime flavors. These new smoothies are vegan and gluten-free and would be distributed through different retailers such as ABS, Ahold, Kroger, Publix, Target, and Walmart for a price of USD 3.19. Also, increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and rising consumer inclination towards dairy free beverages. However, high costs associated with dairy free smoothies hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of plant-based food and beverages products and rising prevalence of lactose intolerance in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising consumer inclination towards dairy free beverages and rising trend of veganism in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dairy-Free Smoothies Market across the North American region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Life Force Beverages LLC
Tasti D-Lite, LLC.
Golden State Foods Corporation
Naked Juice
WWF Operating Company
Beaming Wellness, Inc.
Maui Wowi Franchising, Inc.
Innocent Drinks
Tate & Lyle plc.
Campbell Soup Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Source
Fruit Based Dairy-Free Smoothie
Water Based Dairy-Free Smoothie
Coconut Milk Dairy-Free Smoothie
Other (Alternative Milk Source)
By Flavor
Fruit Flavour Dairy-Free Smoothie
Vanilla Dairy-Free Smoothie
Chocolate Dairy-Free Smoothie
Other (Natural Flavours’ Dairy-Free Smoothie)
By Distribution Channel
Store-Based Retailing
Grocery Retailers
Modern Grocery Retailers
Convenience Stores
Discounters
Traditional Grocery Retailers
Independent Small Grocers
Other Grocery Retailers
Non-grocery Retailers
Mixed Retailers
Medical retailers
Other Non-grocery Retailers
Supermarkets
Online Retailing
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Dairy-Free Smoothies Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
