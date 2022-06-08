Non-alcoholic Beverage Market 2022 Industry Growth, Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market is valued approximately USD 833.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A temperance drink, also known as an alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink, is a form of an alcoholic drink that is created without alcohol or with the alcohol removed or reduced to virtually zero. The non-alcoholic drinks industry includes energy drinks, juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea, bottled water, and probiotics, among other beverages.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-1/QI037

After the Covid -19 scenario consumers’ interest has rapidly shifted towards nonalcoholic and healthier drinks . The shift of consumers towards non-alcohol drinks and beverages has led to innovation for a whole new segment of premium, complex-tasting soft drinks complimenting adult taste . This shift is the major driving force behind the rapid growth of the market. Also, the big brands are introducing themselves in categories, such as bottled water, low-carb drinks, craft, and flavored mocktails options, hence enhance the growth of the market. The harmful effects of alcohol are not hidden from the society. It is found to be the major cause of several cardiovascular and neurological disorders. According to a study by WHO , Worldwide, 3 million deaths every year result from harmful use of alcohol, this represent 5.3 % of all deaths. Also Alcohol consumption causes death and disability relatively early in life. In the age group 20-39 years approximately 13.5 % of the total deaths are alcohol-attributable. Manufacturers in the market are responding to new trends and innovating the present product portfolio, which is likely to augur well for future growth, as consumers’ acceptance of the no-alcohol and low-alcohol categories grows.

However, increase in awareness of obesity due to beverages with large amounts of sweeteners and introduction of tax on soft drink segments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the presence of numerous undeveloped markets, a large population, and rising disposable income. The market is likely to be driven by rising demand for various alcohol-free beverages in these regions. Make in India, 100% FDI in food, and the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative are all enticing new entrants to Asia Pacific to set up manufacturing and distribution facilities. Furthermore, because to the existence of developed economies and early adoption of soda goods, North America was the fastest expanding market for this industry in 2021. Many globally known beverage makers, such as PepsiCo and the Coca-Cola Company, are based in the region, which is led by the United States.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-1/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestle

Pepsico

Unilever

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc

The Coca Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone S.A.

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Asahi group holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

By Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-1/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-1/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/non-alcoholic-beverage-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/