Seasoning and Spices Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Demand, Top Key Players and Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Seasoning and Spices Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Seasoning and Spices Market is valued approximately USD 35.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Spices are aromatic flavorings from seeds, fruits, bark, rhizomes, and other plant parts. Spices have been highly valued as trade goods for thousands of years and used for seasoning and preserving food, and as medicines, dyes, and perfumes. These attributes are used by the manufacturers to improve their product quality and taste and increase their shelf life.

The growing awareness of the medicinal benefits of spices & herbs along with the rising number of people cooking at home has been attributed as the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the increasing willingness of consumers to pay a premium price for new and ethnic flavors has been fueling the market. The market for spices and seasonings have witnessed a rapid growth with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein some select spices that are meant to provide immunity, such as turmeric, ginger, and garlic, has received tremendous response from consumers, globally. As per Statista, During fiscal year 2021, volume of turmeric production in India accounted to over one million metric tons. Also during this time India exported around 1.71 lakh tonnes of turmeric compared to 1.37 lakh tonnes in the previous year . However, The government restrictions, transportation challenges, labor shortages, supply scarcities, infrastructural interruptions, and import delays have disrupted the supply chain of the industry which as a result impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Seasoning and Spices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the greatest market share in 2021 due to an increase in disposable income, the emergence of several domestic brands of spices and herbs, and the rise in marketing and promotional activities. North America, followed by the Asia Pacific, is the fastest-growing segment, due to the fact that the consumers are willing to experiment with new flavors and that there is high demand from Asian immigrants residing in the country, displaying an interest in ethnic tastes.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ajinomoto Co, Inc

Ariake Japan Co, Ltd.

Associated British Foods plc.

Kerry

McCormick and Company, Inc.

Baria Pepper

Dohler group

DS Group

Everest spices

Bart ingredients

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Spices

Herbs

Salts

Salt substitute

By Form:

Whole

Crushed

Powdered

By Distribution Channel:

Food service

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

