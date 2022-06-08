Tapioca Maltodextrin Market 2022 Share, Industry Analysis By Future Demand and Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Tapioca Maltodextrin Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Tapioca Maltodextrin Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Tapioca Maltodextrin refers to a type of food starch that is derived from tapioca. It comes in powder form and is utilized as thickener in processed foods. It is obtained from tapioca starch through a natural enzymatic process. Growing food & beverages sector and increasing demand for sports drinks are key drivers for growth of Tapioca Maltodextrin Market.

For instance, as per Statista – As of 2022, revenue in the Global Energy & Sports Drinks segment estimated at USD 174.30 billion, the revenue is further estimated to grow to USD 224.99 billion by end of 2026. Furthermore, in October 2021, Cargill launched new rice flour-based maltodextrin substitute. SimPure rice flour is a natural bulking agent and has similar taste, texture, and functionality as maltodextrin. Moreover, in July 2019, Ingredion launched a clean label, tapioca-based co-texturiser named NOVATION Indulge 3620. This new starch has application in instant hot drinks, soups and desserts. Also, growing application of maltodextrin in cosmetic &personal care industry and rising urbanization and increasing income levels. However, health concerns associated with over consumption of Maltodextrin such as high blood sugar, reduce the number of good bacteria etc. limit the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tapioca Maltodextrin Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and rising consumption of sports drinks. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing demand for skin care products and growing food and beverages industry in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tapioca Maltodextrin Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

WillPowder, LLC

Tereos Starch & Sweetener S.A.S.

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

AG Commodities Inc.

Special Ingredients

Cargill Inc.

Southeast Asia Organic Co., Ltd.

Briess Malt & Ingredients

Ciranda Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Mass Grocery Stores

By End Use Industries

Food & Beverage

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Frozen Food

Infant & Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Tapioca Maltodextrin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

