Global Rennet Market 2022 Size, Share Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Forecasts till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Global Rennet Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Rennet Market is valued at approximately USD 683.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.39% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Rennet is a digestive enzyme present in the stomach lining of animals that aids in the digestion of their mother’s milk. To produce cheese, rennet is needed to ferment or thicken the milk. It comes from four different sources: plant-based, such as nettles, cardoon thistle, and other plants. the market growth is driven by increase in the use of cheese in different products and growing number of companies in the fast food and beverages products.

According to the UK Dairy Trade Association, the country produced roughly 504 thousand metric tons of cheese in 2021. Furthermore, in European nations such as Italy, Russia, France, and Germany the rising cheese-making sector, which uses modern technology and novel production processes, is expected to stimulate demand for rennet. Furthermore, as per Statista, the global quick service restaurant sector reached USD 868.11 billion in 2019. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this value is expected to drop to USD 736.15 billion in 2020. The market is expected to reach USD 797.68 billion in 2021. However, growing vegetarian population impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Rennet Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is leading the market share, owing to the flexitarian and vegan population in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial market growth due to growing young population in countries such as India and China and growing western culture in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

Punature Food Ingredient Co. Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Intermak Inc.

Hebei Yoko Biotech Co. Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

MAYASAN Food Industries AS

AFFCO

Koninklijke DSM NV

Sacco SRL

Walcovit Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Animal-Derived Rennet

Microbial Rennet

FPC-Fermentation Produced Chymosin Rennet

Vegetable Rennet

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Paste

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Rennet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

