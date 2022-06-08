IT Asset Disposition Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the IT Asset Disposition Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global IT Asset Disposition Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

IT Asset Disposition is also known as ITAD is the practice of precisely discharging and disposing of hardware and electronic devices. The growing adoption of laptops, mobile devices, and various electronic gadgets needs a proper re-using or recycling of IT equipment that cuts down the loss of e-waste that is creating a lucrative demand for IT asset disposition.

The increasing implementation of regulatory norms and initiatives for environment safety, rising penetration of cloud-based technologies, electronics products, and BYOD trend, coupled with the rising inclination toward the development of energy-efficient products are the major factor attributing to the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista, in 2015, the consumer electronics and appliances segment was accounted for USD 204.23 billion and the amount is estimated to grow and reach USD 455.15 billion by 2022. Thereby, the growth of the consumer electronics and appliances sector is fueling the demand for the IT asset disposition, which, in turn, impetus the market growth in the approaching years. However, unauthorized standards and unsustainable practices and lack of awareness, and high service costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising demand for IT asset disposition from small and medium-sized enterprises and increasing sales of old equipment on auction websites or to employees is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global IT Asset Disposition Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to higher adoption of novel technologies, and execution of stringent regulatory standards. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising initiatives for the conservation of the environment, as well as untapped opportunities in several emerging nations, would create lucrative growth prospects for the IT Asset Disposition market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Sims Limited

Iron Mountain Inc.

CompuCom

TBS Industries Inc

BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Apto Solutions Ltd.

LifeSpan International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics

Other Services

By Asset Type:

Computers/Laptops

Servers

Mobile Devices

Storage Devices

Peripherals

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Public Sector and Government Offices

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global IT Asset Disposition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

