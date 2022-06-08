IT Asset Disposition Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the IT Asset Disposition Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global IT Asset Disposition Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
IT Asset Disposition is also known as ITAD is the practice of precisely discharging and disposing of hardware and electronic devices. The growing adoption of laptops, mobile devices, and various electronic gadgets needs a proper re-using or recycling of IT equipment that cuts down the loss of e-waste that is creating a lucrative demand for IT asset disposition.
The increasing implementation of regulatory norms and initiatives for environment safety, rising penetration of cloud-based technologies, electronics products, and BYOD trend, coupled with the rising inclination toward the development of energy-efficient products are the major factor attributing to the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista, in 2015, the consumer electronics and appliances segment was accounted for USD 204.23 billion and the amount is estimated to grow and reach USD 455.15 billion by 2022. Thereby, the growth of the consumer electronics and appliances sector is fueling the demand for the IT asset disposition, which, in turn, impetus the market growth in the approaching years. However, unauthorized standards and unsustainable practices and lack of awareness, and high service costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising demand for IT asset disposition from small and medium-sized enterprises and increasing sales of old equipment on auction websites or to employees is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global IT Asset Disposition Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to higher adoption of novel technologies, and execution of stringent regulatory standards. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising initiatives for the conservation of the environment, as well as untapped opportunities in several emerging nations, would create lucrative growth prospects for the IT Asset Disposition market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
Dell Technologies Inc.
IBM Corporation
Sims Limited
Iron Mountain Inc.
CompuCom
TBS Industries Inc
BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
Apto Solutions Ltd.
LifeSpan International Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
De-Manufacturing and Recycling
Remarketing and Value Recovery
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization
Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics
Other Services
By Asset Type:
Computers/Laptops
Servers
Mobile Devices
Storage Devices
Peripherals
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By End User:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Educational Institutions
Healthcare Industry
Aerospace and Defense
Public Sector and Government Offices
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global IT Asset Disposition Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
