Automated Optical Inspection Market 2022 Future Threats Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Automated Optical Inspection Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Automated Optical Inspection Market is valued approximately USD $$ Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Automated optical inspection (AOI) systems are used for an automated visual inspection of printed circuit boards (PCB). These systems check devices through a camera that autonomously scans the PCB under test for both quality defects and catastrophic failure.

AOI is highly adopted in the manufacturing process owing to its non-contact test method and it also boosts the speed and precision of the device. The growing need for miniature, high-speed printed circuit boards (PCB), increasing adoption of electronics in the automotive sector, rising benefits of AOI over other inspection methods are the chief factors that are surging the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2017, the automotive industry generates a revenue of USD 5,315 billion worldwide and the amount is likely to grow and reach USD 8,931 billion by 2030. Accordingly, the growth of the automotive sector is fueling the demand for automated optical inspection (AOI), thus, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the near future. However, the dearth of highly skilled personnel and unavailability of sophisticated software and hardware systems to handle a large amount of data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates and the advent of self-monitoring analysis and reporting technology (SMART) technology is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Automated Optical Inspection Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in high-volume manufacturing of PCBs and the growth of the automotive industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as availability of low-priced skilled labor, low production cost, as well as, rising demand for electronic products, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automated Optical Inspection market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koh Young Technology, Inc.

Test Research, Inc. (TRI)

Omron Corporation

Camtek Ltd.

Viscom AG

Saki Corporation

Nordson Corporation

KLA Corporation

Cyberoptics Corporation

Goepel Electronics Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Elements offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Elements:

Camera System

Lighting System

Computer System

Software

By Type:

2D AOI System

3D AOI System

By Technology:

Inline AOI System

Offline AOI System

By Application:

Fabrication Phase

Assembly Phase

By Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Electroncis

Energy & Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

