Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030 | (CAGR) of more than 4%

The enhanced oil recovery market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Enhanced oil recovery, also known as tertiary recovery, allows for the extraction of oil that is not recoverable through primary or secondary methods.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC656

While primary and secondary recovery techniques use pressure differentials between the surface and the underground well, enhanced oil recovery works by altering the chemical composition of the oil itself.

Factors Affecting

Due to the increasing demand for oil & gas, companies strive to increase production from mature fields. Halliburton’s survey claims mature fields account for 70% of global oil and gas production. Therefore, these companies focus on optimizing recovery and extending the life of mature fields by using enhanced oil recovery technologies, thus exceeding the production levels; this will drive the market for enhanced oil recovery.

Crude oil prices are forecast to decrease throughout the forecast period, which can restrain the market growth.

Growing concern about carbon emissions has spurred increased demand for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), a viable way to reduce carbon emissions. In addition to these factors, CO2 injected into wells through EOR techniques using captured carbon will also be popular with oil companies.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A pandemic of COVID-19 is impacting the oil & gas industry globally. In light of the current situation, oil & gas companies across regions have had to suspend manufacturing and services as countries practiced partial or full lockdowns in response to the pandemic. Additionally, companies throughout the region have also suspended or delayed three major oil& gas projects. A consequence of COVID-19 is also impacting crude oil prices, drilling activities, and the supply chain. The decline in the production activities has further adversely affected the market for enhanced oil recovery over the short and medium-term.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC656

Regional Overview

North America is forecast to be one of the largest markets for enhanced oil recovery globally. As mature oil fields emerge in these regions, upstream oil service providers will increasingly use enhanced oil recovery methods to boost production.

There is an expectation that enhanced oil recovery will take place in many oil fields throughout the Asian Pacific region, including Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, and New Zealand. The implementation of enhanced oil recovery methods further reduces a country’s dependence on oil imports, thus driving the enhanced oil recovery market.

Leading Companies

The leading competitors profiled in the global enhanced oil recovery market are:

Praxair Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

FMC Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation (U.S.)

Schlumberger Ltd. (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Europe)

Halliburton Corporation (U.S.)

Basf SE (Germany)

Baker Hughes (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Statoil ASA (Europe)

BP Plc. (U.K.)

Exxon Mobil (U.S.)

Titan Oil Recovery (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global enhanced oil recovery market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Thermal EOR

Gas EOR

Chemical EOR

Microbial Injection

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Onshore

Offshore

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC656

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

? What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?

? Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?

? What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?

? Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?

? What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?

? What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

? What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC656

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/