Peanut Butter Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast till 2030 | CAGR of more than 5%

The global peanut butter market was valued at more than USD 5 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Peanut is an essential crop grown around the world and is commercially used for the production of oil, butter, flour, snack products, confections, and even food for human consumption. There are several commonly consumed spreads, and peanut butter is one of them. Peanut butter is made by grinding and roasting peanuts and is made by simply grinding them. The product has been marketed as a replacement for milk butter, which is generally advertised as an energy-rich product. Aside from providing fast energy, it also provides a host of nutrients, including protein, fiber, and unsaturated fat. In addition, it contains magnesium, zinc, potassium, as well as vitamin E. Due to its useful nutritional profile, it has found application in the preparation of salads, brownies, rolls, cakes, frostings, cornbreads, and chocolates, among other food preparations.

Factors Impacting the Peanut Butter Market

Market growth is driven by increased consumer spending on nutritional products along with a rise in disposable income in different parts of the world.

Most people who work are busy and stressed, and they prefer fast food items as a convenient lunch. There is a tendency for peanut butter to be incorporated into on-the-go snack foods due to this factor.

The high price of peanut butter is the main obstacle to the market’s growth. In many emerging and underdeveloped economies, due to the price factor, consumers prefer normal butter over peanut butter, which constrains the global market’s growth.

Impact of Covid-19

In the global peanut butter market, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderately negative impact, with possibly a low one. Amid the economic crisis, offline sales of peanut butter have been significantly reduced. However, the online delivery of peanut butter will compensate for the decrease in global sales of peanut butter from offline platforms. Accordingly, a moderate effect may be expected on peanut butter’s market value in 2020.

Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, North America will account for the largest market share, followed by Europe. U.S. consumers are predicted to contribute the maximum market share due to their high disposable income levels. In emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific, it is expected that peanut butter will grow at its fastest rate because consumer disposable incomes are expected to rise at the fastest pace.

This report also provides information on the factors in each country that are impacting the market and changes in market regulations that will affect the current and future trends in peanut butter markets.

The major data points that are used to forecast the market scenario for each country are- consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material costs, downstream value chain analysis, and value chain analysis upstream and downstream.

Competitive Landscape for the Peanut Butter Market

Peanut butter is a highly fragmented market, with a large number of small players around the world. Globally, the following companies manufacture peanut butter:

Agro Tech Foods Limited

Boulder Brands Inc.

Britannia Dairy Private Limited

Algood Food Company Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Parag Milk Foods Limited

Conagra Foodservice

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd

Hampton Farms, Inc

Kraft Canada Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Mayvers

Hormel Foods Corporation

Unilever Group

Virginia Diner.

Hunts

Olam International

Peanut Butter & Co

Skippy

Star Snacks Co., LLC

Pinnacle Foods

Procter & Gamble

The Hain Celestial Group

The Hershey Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Trader Joe’s

Aim of the Report

A comprehensive study exists on the peanut butter market based on type and distribution channel, which is summarized in the report.

Peanut butter is segmented by type –

Smooth Peanut Butter

Crunchy Peanut Butter

Low-Fat Peanut Butter

Others

Segmented based on Distribution Channel –

Online

Offline

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

