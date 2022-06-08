Food Authenticity Market 2022 New Opportunities, Top Trends and Business Development 2030 |(CAGR) of 7%

The food authenticity market revenue was US$ 6.06 billion in 2021. The food authenticity market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 11.15 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Food authenticity involves testing food in laboratories to determine its authenticity and user preference. Modern instrumentation can detect purity in food and beverage products such as fruit juice, edible oil, beer, and wine. Food authenticity verification ensures that the products meet their claims on labels. According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), food frauds include deliberate false representation of food and the sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
A rapid increase in international trade and increased awareness of food authenticity and certification is forecast to boost the global food authenticity market growth.
The lack of infrastructure for food control in developing economies, the complexity of testing techniques, and a lack of harmonization of regulation may have a negative impact on the growth of the global market in the near future.
A number of technological advancements, such as test kits for onsite testing and the emerging markets in emerging countries, are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global food authenticity market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to the risk of COVID-19 and other viruses in the foods, consumers seek out authentic, healthy, and branded food products during COVID-19. Thus, the application of services such as food authentication had increased in 2020 compared with previous years.
However, due to the government restrictions to stay at home, the authorities could not check the food authenticity as efficiently as before. Some testing laboratories had limited access due to the pandemic, as they had to observe social distancing and had fewer materials and lack of employees. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market.
Regional Insights
Globally, Europe leads the food authenticity market and is poised to dominate throughout the forecast period. It is due to the fact that there are a number of food companies active in the region who are willing to conform to stringent regulations. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the United Kingdom is a regulatory agency responsible for ensuring that the country’s food standards are high. In order to monitor any food fraud related to adulteration and mislabeling of both imported and local products, the FSA has established the Food Fraud Unit and National Food Crime Unit.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global food authenticity market are:
ALS Limited
EMSL Analytical, Incorporated
Genetic ID NA Incorporated
Eurofins Scientific, Incorporated
Intertek Group plc
Microbac Laboratories, Incorporated
LGC Group
Merieux NutriSciences Corporation
Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH
SGS S.A.
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global food authenticity market segmentation focuses on Target Testing, Technology, Food Tested, and Region.
Segmentation based on Target Testing
Meat Speciation
Country of Origin and Aging
Adulteration Test
False Labelling
Segmentation based on Technology
PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Based
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
Isotope Method
Immunoassay-Based/Elisa (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Others
Segmentation based on Food Tested
Meat & Meat Product
Dairy & Dairy Product
Cereal, Grain, and Pulse
Processed Food
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
