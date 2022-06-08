Aluminum Foil Packaging Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Demand, Top Key-Players and Growth 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the aluminum foil packaging market. The aluminum foil packaging market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the aluminum foil packaging market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the aluminum foil packaging market both globally and regionally.

The aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to reach USD 52 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

The report “Aluminum Foil Packaging Market By Type (Flexible, Rigid); By Printing Type (Printed, Unprinted); By Product (Wraps & Rolls, Containers, Bags & Pouches, Blister Packs); By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical); By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Consumers are increasingly demanding easy and hassle-free packaging for products. Market players are introducing aluminum foil packaging designs that are effortless, hassle-free to open as well as reseal for convenient returns. The increase in online retail and growing demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals is expected to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Foil packaging assists in enhancing brand power for global brands and offers an effective method to compete with private labels and emerging local players. Growth in digitalization offers consumers access to vast and detailed information. Communicating brand values effectively and enabling product differentiation is a major factor driving the growth of the concerned foil packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the aluminum foil packaging market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the aluminum foil packaging market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the aluminum foil packaging market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the aluminum foil packaging market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The different printing types used in the global market include printed aluminum foil and unprinted aluminum foil. There has been an increasing demand for printed aluminum foil packaging in recent years. Large brands are focusing on personalized and customized aluminum foil to create an impact and consumers and enhance brand awareness. Packaging can provide links to information about the product, both enhancing the product and providing details about its provenance.

The demand for flexible foil packaging is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to their relatively low cost, stiffness, and hygiene. Flexible foil is majorly used for the wrapping of food products such as dried food, prepared meals, and savory snacks. Flexible wraps and pouches are widely used in fast-food restaurants and coffee shops for savory snacks and baked products.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into wraps and rolls, containers, bags and pouches, blister packs, and others. In February 2019, i2r Packaging Solutions introduced an aluminum smooth wall tray to be used by the food packaging industry. The product is called ‘i2r Ultra’, which is an embossed aluminum tray designed to increase stress resistance, decrease environmental impact, and reduce costs. The tray is developed with specialist rib and base configuration to offer improved structural strength and reduced weight.

The market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others based on end-user. The food and beverage segment accounted for a major share in the global aluminum foil packaging industry in 2020. The increasing need to protect packaged goods and public health while handling food & beverages has increased the demand for aluminum foil across the globe. Brands operating in the industry are taking initiatives to offer brand differentiation and value to the consumer, while also providing necessary information about the packaged goods.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for aluminum packaging for packaged food and beverages, cosmetics, toiletries, and electronics in the region. The increasing population, growing inclination of consumers towards beauty trends and concerns, and introduction of innovative personal care products in the market at competitive prices by players further augment the demand.

Other factors driving the market include improving lifestyles and increasing disposable income, especially in countries such as China and India. Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and the growth of e-commerce platforms are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Vendors in the global market are expanding their geographical presence and product portfolios to strengthen their presence. The developing nations of Asia-Pacific would provide significant growth opportunities in the market.

Some of the major market participants include Aleris Corporation, Carcano Antonio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Hulamin Limited, Plus Pack SAS, Nicholl Food Packaging Ltd, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A., Zenith Alluminio Srl, Hindalco Industries Limited, United Company RUSAL PLC, Novelis Aluminum, Coppice Alupack Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, JW Aluminum, and Aliberico S.L.U.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wraps & Rolls

Containers

Bags and Pouches

Blister Packs

Others

Aluminum Foil Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Flexible

Rigid

Aluminum Foil Packaging Printing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Printed

Unprinted

Aluminum Foil Packaging End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Aluminum Foil Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

