Taiwan’s May exports continue 23-month growth streak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports recorded the 23rd month of continuous rises in May, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Wednesday (June 8).

The US$42.08 billion (NT$1.24 trillion) reported for the month amounted to a rise of 12.5% from May 2021, per CNA. The latest figures were the second highest ever for a single month, only behind the record US$43.5 billion in March 2022.

May imports broke a record for a single month, reaching US$39.68 billion, a rise of 26.7% from the same month last year.

Taiwan's export total for the first five months of the year amounted to US$204.48 billion, an increase of 20.1% compared to January-May 2021, the MOF said.