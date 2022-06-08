Taiwan minister to attend BIO International 2022 in San Diego

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) will lead a delegation to attend the BIO International Convention in San Diego, California, the largest biotechnology fair in the world, reports said Wednesday (June 7).

The convention will take place June 13-16 with Taiwan presenting its own pavilion after two years of absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported. The country is expected to showcase its potential in biomedicine and its cross-disciplinary innovation.

Wu’s delegation will include representatives from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Academia Sinica, several government-run institutes, and 40 enterprises in the biotechnology and innovation sectors.

During the fair, the Taiwan delegation will also consult overseas experts about biotech R&D and policies in order to improve the domestic environment for the sector.

At a “Smart Health Demo Day,” Taiwan will invite key companies, the pharmaceutical sector, hospitals, and venture capitalists from the United States to exchange views with innovative healthcare businesses from Taiwan, the MOST said.