Taiwan reports record 159 deaths, 80,195 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 80,195 local COVID cases on Wednesday (June 8) and a single-day record 159 deaths.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 28 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,620,941. The 159 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 3,373.

Local cases

The local cases include 37,611 males, 42,550 females, and 34 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 11,587, followed by 11,443 in New Taipei City, 11,048 in Kaohsiung City, 8,039 in Taoyuan City, 7,054 in Tainan City, 5,582 in Changhua County, 5,531 in Taipei City, 3,236 in Pingtung County, 2,293 in Hsinchu County, 1,806 in Hsinchu City, 1,778 in Yunlin County, 1,705 in Nantou County, 1,687 in Miaoli County, 1,420 in Yilan County, 1,367 in Chiayi County, 1,223 in Hualien County, 1,115 in Keelung City, 933 in Taitung County, 878 in Chiayi City, 314 in Penghu County, 99 in Kinmen County, and 57 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 159 deaths announced on Wednesday include 105 men and 54 women ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 157 had a history of chronic disease, and 71 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from April 30 to June 5 and dates of death from May 15 to June 5.

Imported cases

The 28 imported cases include 13 males and 15 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. They arrived between May 9 to June 7, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,896,536 COVID tests, with 9,272,960 coming back negative. Of the 2,620,941 confirmed cases, 13,274 were imported, 2,607,613 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 3,373 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 3,358 deaths from local infections, 1,199 were in New Taipei City; 685 in Taipei City; 223 in Taichung City; 186 in Taoyuan City; 180 in Kaohsiung City; 136 in Tainan City; 119 in Keelung City; 113 in Changhua County; 93 in Pingtung County; 78 in Yilan County; 65 in Hualien County; 54 in Yunlin County; 47 in Taitung County; 45 in Nantou County; 32 in Chiayi City; 31 in Hsinchu County; 29 in Chiayi County; 26 in Miaoli County; nine in Hsinchu City, seven in Kinmen County, and one in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.



