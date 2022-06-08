Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Central Taiwan Science Park to recruit 1,898 employees

Taichung reports booming business at park despite COVID pandemic

  2064
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/08 14:18
The Central Taiwan Science Park is looking for 1,898 new employees. (CNA, Taichung City Government photo)

The Central Taiwan Science Park is looking for 1,898 new employees. (CNA, Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to growing orders from overseas, the Central Taiwan Science Park will hold a recruitment event where 26 companies will offer 1,898 job openings, reports said Wednesday (June 8).

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, business at the technology area has been booming, setting records for total revenue during 2021, while semiconductor companies have been increasing their investments, according to Taichung City officials.

A total of 53,027 people already work in the park, but to meet growing demand, the city and the Central Science Park Administration will host a recruitment event Saturday (June 11) where 1,898 jobs will be on offer, CNA reported.

Global chip leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is one of several companies from the electronics sector that will be present at the fair with at least 100 job openings.

Organizers emphasized that there were positions paying at least NT$40,000 (US$1,355) a month for job seekers of all backgrounds.
science park
Central Taiwan Science Park
Taichung City
high-tech industry
electronics
TSMC
job fair

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts 30% revenue growth for 2022
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts 30% revenue growth for 2022
2022/06/09 13:34
Economist says China should seize Taiwan’s TSMC if US unleashes sanctions
Economist says China should seize Taiwan’s TSMC if US unleashes sanctions
2022/06/08 15:52
Taiwan’s TSMC teases new Phoenix office in renderings
Taiwan’s TSMC teases new Phoenix office in renderings
2022/06/07 14:57
Global PC and smartphone sales facing declining demand
Global PC and smartphone sales facing declining demand
2022/06/06 15:56
Taiwan’s TSMC working with NXP to release 5nm automotive chip
Taiwan’s TSMC working with NXP to release 5nm automotive chip
2022/05/25 15:06