Central Taiwan Science Park to recruit 1,898 employees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to growing orders from overseas, the Central Taiwan Science Park will hold a recruitment event where 26 companies will offer 1,898 job openings, reports said Wednesday (June 8).

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, business at the technology area has been booming, setting records for total revenue during 2021, while semiconductor companies have been increasing their investments, according to Taichung City officials.

A total of 53,027 people already work in the park, but to meet growing demand, the city and the Central Science Park Administration will host a recruitment event Saturday (June 11) where 1,898 jobs will be on offer, CNA reported.

Global chip leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is one of several companies from the electronics sector that will be present at the fair with at least 100 job openings.

Organizers emphasized that there were positions paying at least NT$40,000 (US$1,355) a month for job seekers of all backgrounds.