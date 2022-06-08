Taiwan ruling party rejects KMT chairman's praise of '1992 consensus'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The "1992 consensus" as defined by Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) does not leave the Kuomintang (KMT) with any room for ambiguity, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said on Tuesday (June 7).

The remarks came in response to KMT Chairman Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) claim that the consensus allows for “creative ambiguity.” Chu made the comment while speaking at a Brookings Institute event on Monday, adding that the "1992 consensus" was a "non-consensus consensus."

The DPP said in a press release that Xi had set the tone as early as 2019, when he equated the so-called 1992 consensus with "one country, two systems," leaving no room for ambiguity or consensus for Taiwan. The KMT’s constant willingness to ignore China’s expansion efforts and repeated use of the deceptive "creative ambiguity" phrase is of no help in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and upholding Taiwan's national security and dignity, the DPP said.

The DPP pointed out that a poll released by the Mainland Affairs Council on June 2 showed that more than 80% of Taiwanese do not agree with the “one China” principle and the "1992 consensus." The rejection of these two protocols has been the unwavering position of the party, the DPP said.

The KMT chairman on Tuesday finally publicly admitted that the 1992 consensus is "no consensus at all," the DPP said. His statement indicates that the DPP's claims have been, and continue to be, completely correct all along, the party said.

A healthy modus operandi for cross-strait exchange must be based on the solid status of national sovereignty, rather than through fictional "creative ambiguity" and "virtual peace," the DPP said.