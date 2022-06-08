Taiwan to be hit by 'severe weather' until Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain alert for 16 counties and cities, while meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicts that heavy rain will continue through Sunday (June 12) as a stationary plum rain front lingers over the country.

The CWB at 3:55 a.m. this morning (June 8) issued a heavy rain advisory for 16 counties and cities, including Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The CWB forecast localized heavy rains in western Taiwan.

Wu said the latest model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) shows that the stationary front will linger over the country from today through Sunday. Wu pointed out that during this period, the front will bring "severe weather," such as lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, and sudden heavy downpours.

When the front weakens or leaves Taiwan, Wu predicted that there will be a brief gap when rainfall will ease. On Sunday, Wu forecast the front will gradually move northward, but there will still be relatively heavy rain, which still requires the attention of the public.

He mentioned that the latest ECMWF model shows that on Monday and Tuesday (June 13 and 14), the front will be in waters off of northern Taiwan but that the southwest monsoon will be strong. During this period, precipitation will still be likely in central and southern Taiwan, while northern and eastern Taiwan will be sunny and hot. Foehn winds will also be likely in Hualien and Taitung.