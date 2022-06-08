Rangers place LHP Brett Martin on COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list Tuesday before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians.

Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by the team.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward would not say if either Martin or Ecker tested positive or were experiencing any symptoms.

Woodward said the team is taking the necessary steps to avoid an outbreak of the virus.

“You always worry about it,” Woodward said. "It's still around. It hasn't gone anywhere. Obviously, we're better equipped to handle it. We know more about it, and most guys are vaccinated and most guys are taking precautions to battle this thing, but it's there.

“We're taking it as seriously as when it first started."

Martin (0-4, 4.34 ERA) has appeared in 23 games this season. He's pitched in 155 games over the past four seasons with Texas.

In other moves, the Rangers recalled infielder Andy Ibanez from Triple-A Round Rock and appointed right-hander Josh Sborz as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

This will be Sborz's fourth stint with the Rangers in 2022.

