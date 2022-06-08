Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Sparring Partners by John Grisham - 9780385549332 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

3. Meant to Be by Emily Giffin - 9780425286654 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Nightwork by Nora Roberts - 9781250278203 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Don’t Let Me Fall by Kelsie Rae - No ISBN Available - (Twisty Pines Publishing, LLC)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

9. The Boardwalk Bookshop by Susan Mallery - 9780369718433 - (MIRA Books)

10. Offside with #55 by Piper Rayne - No ISBN Available - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)