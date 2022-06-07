Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/07 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Chicago 7 3 .700 1
Atlanta 7 5 .583 2
Washington 7 5 .583 2
New York 4 8 .333 5
Indiana 3 10 .231
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833
Dallas 6 5 .545
Seattle 6 5 .545
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 3 8 .273
Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York 88, Minnesota 69

Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.