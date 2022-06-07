Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|15
|.727
|_
|Toronto
|33
|22
|.600
|7
|Tampa Bay
|32
|23
|.582
|8
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|11½
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|25
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|26
|27
|.491
|4
|Cleveland
|25
|26
|.490
|4
|Detroit
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|Kansas City
|17
|37
|.315
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|30
|.474
|9½
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|11
|Oakland
|20
|37
|.351
|16½
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|20
|.655
|_
|Atlanta
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|Philadelphia
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|Miami
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Washington
|21
|36
|.368
|16½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|24
|.579
|_
|St. Louis
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|Chicago
|23
|33
|.411
|9½
|Cincinnati
|20
|35
|.364
|12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|1½
|San Francisco
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Arizona
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|11
___
Toronto 8, Kansas City 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.