Taiwan CPI in May rises 3.39%, biggest increase in nearly 10 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People in Taiwan are feeling the impact of inflation on their pocketbooks as the country’s consumer price index (CPI) in May registered the biggest increase in nearly 10 years, rising 3.39% compared with the same month in 2021.

According to statistics from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), the 3.39% CPI increase in May is slightly higher than the 3.38% increase in April and is the highest since September 2012.

DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said that high fuel prices, as well as price increases for meat and eggs due to the rising cost of raising livestock and poultry, have contributed to the CPI increase in May.

Tsao added that the costs of eating out, vegetables, and fuel have recently risen higher than other items, causing diners, grocery buyers, and commuters to feel the most heat from the rising inflation.