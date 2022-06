ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Tuesday At Tennis Club Weissenhof Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €692,235 Surface: Grass STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Ugo Humbert (8), France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Alexander Bublik (7), Kazakhstan, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (1), Germany, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies (4), Germany, def. Oscar Otte and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.