Libema Open Results

Tuesday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: €648,130 Surface: Grass DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-5, 7-5.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (6), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Jenson Brooksby (8), United States, def. Jesper de Jong, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (5), Russia, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-3, 6-3.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Tommy Paul (7), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-1.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (9).

Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (9).

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, def. Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 7-6, 6-3.

Ann Li, United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova (5), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Tamara Zidansek (4), Slovenia, def. Harmony Tan, France, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (8), Belgium, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Leolia Jeanjean, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (4), Japan, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.