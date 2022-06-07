Alexa
Seven concerts set for 2022 Taiwan Hot Air Balloon Festival

Morning and afternoon tethered hot air balloon flight tickets for sale on-site

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 19:50
(Taitung County Government photo)

(Taitung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taitung County Government announced in a press release on Tuesday (June 7) the schedule of seven concerts featuring hot air balloons and light shows as part of the 2022 Taiwan International Balloon Festival from July 2 to Aug. 15.

The seven concerts include the ones held at Luye Highland at 7 p.m. on the opening and closing days (July 2 and Aug. 15) of the event, and five others on Fridays across the county, according to the county government. For the schedule of the concerts, refer to the end of this article.

The county government said that the concert to be held at Taitung County Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5 will for the first time feature drones performing along with hot air balloons.

The county government added that visitors will be required to show a record of having had at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines before taking a balloon ride in order to protect other riders.

There will be two sessions of tethered flights each day, with the morning session lasting from 5:30-7:30 a.m., and the afternoon session from 5:00-7:00 p.m. There will be no morning session on July 2 due to the opening ceremony.

As advance online tethered flight tickets have sold out, only on-site tickets are available, with the morning and afternoon ticket selling sessions starting at 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. while the festival is taking place.

For more information about the event, check out the official website, Facebook page, Instagram account (taiwanballoonfestival), and Line account (https://lin.ee/1ftcKtA).

※ The schedule for the “2022 Taiwan International Balloon Festival” hot air balloon & light show concerts
(1) July 2 (Saturday), 7 p.m., Luye Highland, Luye Township (opening)
(2) July 8 (Friday), 4 a.m., Sanxiantai, Chenggong Township
(3) July 15 (Friday), 7 p.m., Dapo Pond, Chishang Township
(4) July 22 (Friday), 7 p.m., Jhiben Hot Spring Area, Beinan Township
(5) July 29 (Friday), 4 a.m., Taimali's Shuguang Park, Taimali Township
(6) Aug. 5 (Friday), 7 p.m. (Friday), Taitung County Stadium, Taitung City
(7) Aug. 15 (Monday), 7 p.m., Luye Highland, Luye Township (closing)


(YouTube, Taitung County Government video)
Taiwan International Balloon Festival
Taitung
Luye Highland

