Taiwan eyeing shortened quarantine for business travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that it is planning on shortening the mandatory quarantine for business travelers on Tuesday (June 7).

During a press conference that afternoon, a reporter asked CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to comment on reports on the relaxing of mask regulations in July and the possibility of the border reopening in August. Chen said that given the fluctuations in the outbreak, the CECC is not able to plan as far in advance as August, but will make adjustments in response to the epidemic situation.

Regarding mask rules in July, Chen said "for the time being, we will probably not be implementing an overall relaxation of mask (rules) because, in addition to COVID-19, masks have a considerable preventative effect on other respiratory diseases." Chen said that even if the ban on masks is lifted, the relaxed measures will only apply to "special situations."

As for loosening border restrictions, Chen said that this will take the form of a shortened quarantine for arriving passengers. When asked what border restrictions will be relaxed for business travelers, Chen said the quarantine will be shortened.

Chen emphasized that this shortened quarantine for business travelers will not be decided on a case-by-case basis, but will be a general policy. Examples of qualifications for the shortened business quarantine Chen listed included investment, large-scale purchases, and other "business needs."

When asked about the timeline for shortened quarantine, the CECC head said that it is still in the planning stages and will be announced as soon as the details are confirmed. Chen closed by saying, "In short, when the epidemic stabilizes, the Taiwanese people will feel more at ease."