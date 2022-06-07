Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan extends COVID test exemptions at hospitals

Seven types of hospital patients, visitors, staff to benefit

  3034
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 17:35
COVID testing at a hospital in Taipei City. 

COVID testing at a hospital in Taipei City.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven groups of people including patients and staff at hospitals will no longer have to undergo COVID-19 rapid tests under certain conditions, reports said Tuesday (June 7).

The original requirement to take a COVID test when entering a hospital or regular tests afterward will no longer be necessary for people who ended their quarantine after an infection if they fell ill or tested positive 15 days to three months prior and proved to be an asymptomatic case, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new measure covers hospitalized patients, relatives or friends who accompanied them, visitors, hospital care staff, staff who administer COVID tests, patients who have been asked to stay for observation lasting more than 24 hours after visiting the emergency ward, and those who accompany them to the hospital, CNA reported.

It was up to each hospital to decide when to introduce the new measure, and local government health departments were informed Monday (June 6), according to the CECC.

Taiwan’s recent COVID surge reached a peak of almost 95,000 local infections per day in late May. The single-day total has since varied between 50,000 and more than 90,000. The number of deaths confirmed by the CECC reached a record number of 152 last Saturday (June 4).
COVID testing
quick tests
quarantine
hospitals
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
Time not yet ripe for end to Taiwan traveler quarantine: CECC head
2022/06/09 10:36
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing '3+4' quarantine for business travelers
2022/06/08 17:52
Taiwan eyeing shortened quarantine for business travelers
Taiwan eyeing shortened quarantine for business travelers
2022/06/07 20:05
Taipei offering English services for foreigners with COVID
Taipei offering English services for foreigners with COVID
2022/06/06 19:09
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 62,080 local COVID cases
2022/06/05 14:31