President Tsai Ing-wen lauds warming Taiwan-Slovakia ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (June 7) highlighted warming Taiwan-Slovakia relations during a meeting with the visiting Slovakian parliament delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik.

Tsai received the Slovakian lawmakers on Monday morning, noting that bilateral ties have become increasingly close since the pandemic. In addition to jointly fighting COVID-19, Taiwan has donated masks to Slovakia, while the central European nation has sent vaccines to Taiwan, creating a "cycle of goodness,” she said.

The president said that the two nations have signed 16 MOUs and held more in-depth exchanges in the fields of R&D innovation, trade expansion, and space and semiconductor industries. Tsai said she believed industrial cooperation between Taiwan and Slovakia will continue to be enhanced.

Tsai also thanked the Slovakian lawmakers for their solid support for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly. This year, three committees of the Slovakian parliament each passed resolutions backing Taiwan's participation in the global health meeting, she said.

Laurencik said that as the deputy speaker of parliament, he is honored to meet the leader of Taiwan who shares the same democratic spirit as Slovakia.

Slovakia will never forget Taiwan's selfless medical assistance during the pandemic, Laurencik said. He pointed out that the two countries have engaged in economic and trade cooperation, and especially mentioned Taiwan's investment in the central European country.

The deputy speaker emphasized he will not give in to external interference and obstruction, adding that he is always ready to find a way to confront authoritarianism.

Juraj Droba, president of the Bratislava Region, said that Taiwan is an important partner of Slovakia, and the two countries have frequently conducted multiple exchanges in recent years. The purpose of his visit was to sign a cooperation agreement with Kaohsiung, he said.

Droba invited Tsai to visit Slovakia and said Bratislava would always have a red carpet ready for her.

The delegation met with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Monday (June 6) and is scheduled to depart on June 10.

In October, Taiwan sent a delegation led by Taiwan’s National Development Council Chairman Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) to Europe, with a pit stop in Slovakia. Meanwhile, Karol Galek, the second state secretary of Slovakia’s Ministry of Economy, led a group of high-level government officials and business representatives on a trip to Taiwan in December.