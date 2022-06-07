Taiwan-based musician Kimberley Chen to speak at Copenhagen Democracy Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei-based politicians and musicians will participate in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Thursday (June 9).

Organized by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2022, which features famous speakers including Barack Obama, President of the European parliament Roberta Metsola, and Taiwanese politician Freddy Lim Tshiong-tso (林昶佐), will take place on Thursday and Friday. According to the event's website, part of this year’s agenda is inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and talks will focus on how to defend Ukraine, counter authoritarian powers, and build an alliance of democracies.

With the assistance of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the Taipei-based frontman of the heavy metal band “Chthonic” and member of Taiwanese parliament, Freddy Lim will speak out against China’s authoritarianism, along with members from the German, Indian, and Ugandan parliaments. Liberty Times reported that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) and KMT Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳) will join forces with Lim in Copenhagen as well.

In addition to the two-day event, the Australia-born singer and songwriter Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), who is best known for raising awareness of gender equality and animal rights issues, will give a talk titled “Voice of Freedom - Standing up to Music Censorship” on Thursday with Jeanne Meserve, former anchor and correspondent for CNN and ABC News.

The 28-year-old Taiwan-based Mandopop star's music has been banned from entering the Chinese market after the song she co-produced with Malaysian rapper Namewee called “Fragile” went viral. The track was nominated for Taiwan's 2022 Golden Melody's "Song of the Year" award.