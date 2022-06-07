Pine-Derived Chemicals Market 2022 Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pine-Derived Chemicals Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Pine-Derived Chemicals Market is valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Chemicals made from pine trees are a major commercial product of pine trees. Paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, surfactants, and printing inks are all made from pine-derived compounds. Cosmetics, vitamin intermediates, pine oil disinfectants & insect repellents, aromas & perfumes, and food & drink flavours are just a few of the uses.

Furthermore, rising demand from the construction industry as a result of global urbanisation is propelling the expansion of the pine-derived chemicals market. Furthermore, the increased emphasis of many end-users on the use of ecologically safe chemical products will propel the market forward. The increased usage of bio refined products and bio liquids for renewable energy will be a huge potential for the growth of the pine-derived chemicals market. However, the availability of a restricted number of pine trees around the world, resulting in a limited supply of raw material, would limit the expansion of the pine-derived chemicals market. Strict rules and compliances, resulting in fierce competition for product pricing, will pose a hurdle to market expansion. However, strategic initiative by market players is expected to open new growth opportunity in the market. DCL Corporation (Canada), a colour pigment and dispersion manufacturing firm, established a cooperation with Chemiplas Australia Pty Ltd (Australia) in February 2022. This strategy has allowed Chemiplas to become DCL Corporation’s sole distributor for the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Harima Chemical Company (Japan) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Takasago International Corporation (Japan) in 2020, and through this partnership, Lawter (US), a subsidiary of Harima, would provide turpentine derivatives to Takasago for use in their aroma, flavours, fragrance, and fine chemical business.

The key regions considered for the global Pine-Derived Chemicals Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America accounted for the largest region in the worldwide pine-derived chemicals market. The region has seen an upsurge in the implementation of new and innovative technologies in the kraft process for the extraction of pine compounds over the last few decades. These factors have fueled the region’s markets for construction, cosmetics, vitamin intermediates, pine oil disinfectants & insect repellents, aromas & perfumes, and food & drink flavours, hence contributing to the expansion of the pine-derived chemicals industry. Whereas,many new initiatives, acquisitions, and partnerships occur amongst global companies, which are predicted to impact the dynamics of the Asia Pacific pine-derived chemicals market. Because of lowlabour costs and the implementation of modern processing processes, the majority of pine chemical manufacturing, particularly gum rosin, is carried out in Asia Pacific, impacting overall market circumstances. In brief, the Asia Pacific area is fast expanding in the pine chemicals production market, aided by effective forestry management, resulting in sustainability.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eastman Chemical Company

Harima Chemicals Group

Ingevity Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Mentha & Allied Products Pvt Ltd

Mahendra Rosin & Turpentine Pvt Ltd

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd

George-Pacific Chemicals

Forchem OYJ

Florachem Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Living trees

Dead pine stumps & logs

By-product of sulfate pulping

By Type:

Tall oil fatty acid

Tall oil rosin

Gum turpentine

Gum rosin

Sterols

Pitch

Other types

By Application:

Adhesives & sealants

Paints & coatings

Surfactants

Printing inks

Other applications

By Process:

Kraft process

Tapping process

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Pine-Derived Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

