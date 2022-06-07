Screw Top Jar Market [TOTAL SALES] Trends Analysis Report by Application by Region and Segment Forecasts 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Screw Top Jar Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Screw Top Jar Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
Screw Top Jar can be defined as packaging solutions, generally made from glass. Screw Top Jar comes with an airtight & waterproof closure made from plastic. These Jar are widely used in household applications for storage applications.
Apart from household application, it also has application in different industries such as Food & beverages, Healthcare, and Cosmetics & personal care among others. Growing food & beverages industry, increasing adoption in household applications as well as low cost and longer useful life associated with these jars are key drivers for growth of Screw Top Jar Market. For instance, according to Statista – In 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was estimated at USD 281.14 billion. Further, it is projected to reach to USD 500 billion by 2028. Also, growing cosmetics & personal care industry as well as rising pharmaceutical industry in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, rising concern over plastic Use impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Screw Top Jar Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing food and beverages industry and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising pharmaceuticals sector and increasing household applications of Screw Top Jar in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Screw Top Jar Market across the North American region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Kilner Glassworks
Infinity Jars
PacZone Ltd.
SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.
Xuzhou Wan Xuan Import & Export Trading Co., Ltd
JX Pack
O.Berk Company
Vetropack Group
PGP Glass USA, Inc.
Arkansas Glass Container Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Plastic
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Poly Propylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Glass
Others
By Capacity:
Less than 50 ml
51-200 ml
201- 500 ml
501-1000 ml
1000 ml and above
By End Use:
Personal Care
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics
Household
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Screw Top Jar Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
