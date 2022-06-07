Wheeled Bins Market [NEWS TODAYS] 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Wheeled Bins Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Wheeled Bins Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Wheeled Bins also known as wheelie bins are heavy duty plastic and metal dustbin with attached wheels. Wheelie bins are available in different attachments such as drop fronts, forklift. These bins have applications in industries such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

The load bearing capacity of wheelie bins ranges between 60 litres and 1000 litres. Growing waste management industry and rising funding activities for efficient waste management are key drivers for growth of Wheeled Bins Market. For instance, according to Statista- in 2020, the global waste management market was estimated at USD 1.61 trillion, and this amount is further projected to reach to USD 2.5 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, in March 2021, The World Bank Board of Executive Directors flagged off a USD 105 million project to strengthen solid waste management systems and services in Indian state Kerala the project is estimated to benefit over 7.5 million people in all 93 Urban local bodies across 14 districts in Kerala . Also, rising demand for waste management solutions and emerging waste management industries in developing economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with large-sized wheeled bins hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Wheeled Bins Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to favorable government initiatives and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing waste management industries in developing countries of the region and increasing funding activities to support solid waste management industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wheeled Bins Market across the North American region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

Euro Stampi S.R.L.

Nieros International

Henkel GmbH

One Plastics Group

Remcon Plastics Inc.

Craemer Holding GmbH

SULO Verwaltung und Technik GmbH

Weber GmbH & Co. KG

Otto Environmental Systems North America, Inc.

Helesi PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type

Metal

Plastic

By Product Type

Flat Top

Roll Top

By Capacity

<60 Liters

60-240 Liters

241-540 Liters

>540 Liters

By Application:

Catering

Waste Collection

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Wheeled Bins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

