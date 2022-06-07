Cladding Systems Market [RESEARCH STUDY] Size, Share, Trend, Growth, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cladding Systems Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Cladding Systems Market is valued approximately USD 234 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Cladding systems are used to finish the exteriors of buildings. They aid in the protection of the building against dust, rain, snow, wind, and other external forces. Furthermore, cladding systems are utilised to decorate buildings and make them more visually appealing. The use of cladding also extends the lifespan of the building.
Even though it is not a load-bearing component, it helps to redirect wind and snow loads. It also provides thermal and acoustic insulation, enhancing the energy savings associated with air conditioning.Demand for cladding systems is driven by factors such as increased residential and non-residential construction and infrastructure activities, its high durability, and capacity to improve the visual appeal of buildings. increase in the number of construction and infrastructure operations around the world, demand for cladding systems is likely to expand fast. For example, the Government of India announced in 2019 that it would spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure development from 2019 to 2023. Furthermore, in October 2020, the MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India) launched ARHC, a portal for rental housing complexes (Affordable Rental Housing Complex). In the near future, such initiatives are expected to boost building construction activities in all major cities. . Increased spending has increased demand for cladding systems.The main factor limiting the expansion of cladding system popularity is their expensive cost and slightly complicated installation process. The industry is likely to benefit from rising demand for protection solutions that improve a building’s aesthetic appeal.
The key regions considered for the global Cladding Systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region, which is experiencing a resurgence in its residential and non-residential construction sectors, held the greatest market share. Furthermore, the market for cladding systems in this area is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR in terms of volume from 2022 to 2028. Due to strong demand from countries such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the cladding systems market from 2022 to 2028. The increased availability of raw resources and labour, as well as sophisticated technology and developments in this region, are further driving demand.
Major market player included in this report are:
Saint-Gobain S.A.
DowDuPont
Tata Steel Limited
Arconic
Westlake Chemicals
Etex Group
James Hardie Industries PLC
CSR Limited
Nichiha Corporation
Boral Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Ceramic
Brick & Stone
Metal
Wood
Vinyl
Stucco & EIFS
Fiber Cement
Others
By Use:
Walls
Roofs
Others
By Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Cladding Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
