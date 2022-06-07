Lecithin Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Industry Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Lecithin Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Lecithin Market is valued at approximately USD 547.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are both treated with lecithin. Also, lecithin is used to treat gallbladder Eczema, liver illness, disease, depression, excessive cholesterol, and anxiety. Moreover, Lecithin is used as a food additive to keep components from separating. It can also be used as a lubricant or emulsifier in the manufacture of processed meats and ready-to-eat meals.

The market is driven by key factors such as increasing demand for dietary supplements and rising incidences of lifestyle-based health issues. As per Statista, in 2025, the worldwide dietary supplement market is expected to be worth USD 185.1 billion. It was predicted to be worth roughly USD 137 billion in 2021. Since 2018, the market has been increasing and is predicted to continue till 2028. Also, the North American dietary supplement industry expanded from 42.6 to USD 50.7 billion between 2018 and 2020. By 2026, the market is expected to have grown to almost USD 72 billion. In 2026, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be around USD 20 billion less than the North American market. Furthermore, increasing demand for nutraceutical products and Increased demand for personal care products propel the market opportunities across the globe. However, shifting preferences from emulsifiers to enzymes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Lecithin Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market owing to easy availability of raw materials, and increasing number of small-scale crushing facilities. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to rising demand for natural ingredients and rising cases of obesity, and more attention being paid to the nutrition in food products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cargill Inc.

Bunge Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Sternchemie Gmbh & Co. Kg

American Lecithin Company

VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Lipoid GmbH

Wilmar International

Fismer Lecithin

Archer Daniels Midland Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Egg

Soy

Sunflower

Other Sources

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Feed

Nutrition and Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Lecithin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

