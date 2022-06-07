Animal Health Market 2022 : Research Report by Type, Organization Size, Product, Industry Region and Global Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Animal Health Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Animal Health Market is valued approximately USD 36.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.72 % over the forecast period 2022-2028

Animals require proper attention from their owners on a daily basis in order to maintain excellent health. Because the production of healthy livestock guarantees a stable food supply and maintains consumer price stability, frequent animal health monitoring and the prevention of animal disease outbreaks have become essential for every country.

The animal health industry is steadily gaining pace around the world, since effective management and prevention are required to minimise the spread of zoonotic illnesses among animals and humans. A huge growth in global demand for protein food, as well as an increase in the frequency of zoonotic and food-borne diseases, are driving the industry. Companies have been spurred to develop enhanced vaccines and medications as a result of the enormous growth in disease prevalence. As a result of the increasing demand, there has been an increase in the number of companies making regular efforts to control pathogen contamination concerns and food-borne diseases, which is helping to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the total market is expected to be driven by the growing number of government programmes to promote animal health products. During the pandemic, the use of telemedicine has increased significantly. When it comes to purchasing veterinarian items and pet food, pet owners prefer online channels such as eCommerce. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population is currently around 7.3 billion people and is expected to reach around 9.7 billion by 2050; of these, according to the International Fund for Agricultural Development’s estimates (IFAD), 795 million people are undernourished. The numbers above demonstrate the urgent need to increase food supply by adopting livestock on a wide basis.. The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), for example, is a public-private collaboration that supports collaborative research to improve veterinary pharmaceutical innovation in Europe. However, high cost associated with animal healthcare drugs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Animal Health Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of the vast range of definite measures adopted by government animal welfare groups that are continually working for general improvement in animal health, North America accounted for the greatest market share. Furthermore, technological developments, an increase in the number of pet owners, and an increase in the frequency of zoonotic diseases are likely to drive market expansion in this country. Several large companies’ coordinated efforts to improve their R&D skills and assure high-quality standards are expected to drive demand even higher in this region. Furthermore, the majority of the share can be linked to the region’s high disease burden. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. This region’s rapid expansion is thought to be the result of constant R&D spending by major companies in the animal health industry, as well as their efforts to sell branded and generic treatments at a low cost. The exponential expansion is due to increased understanding of pet nutrition and supplies, as well as increased disposable cash.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal Type:

Production Animal

Companion Animal

By Product:

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Equipment & Disposables

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail

E-Commerce

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

By End use:

Reference laboratories

Point-of-care Testing/In-house testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Animal Health Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

