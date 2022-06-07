Bruxism Management Market [BENEFITS] Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Bruxism Management Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Bruxism Management Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Bruxism or teeth grinding refers to repetitive clenching and grinding of Jaws. In this condition patient clench teeth unconsciously while awake or while sleeping. Awake bruxism happens due factors such as anxiety, stress, anger, frustration, and tension. Whereas Sleep bruxism is associated with sleep arousals. Growing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing cases of sleep apnea are key drivers for growth of Bruxism Management Market.

For instance, according to Pan American Health Organization – In 2019, in United States, Neurological conditions account for around 533,172 deaths. Further, 213,129 (40%) men lost their life , and 320,043 (60%) women died due to neurological conditions. Furthermore, as per Parkinson’s Foundation- In 2020, around 930,000 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with Perkinson’s disease and this number is projected to increase to 1.2 million by 2030. Also, growing healthcare spending in emerging markets and rising pediatric population are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high treatment cost associated with Bruxism hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bruxism Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising prevalence of stress and anxiety related diseases and presence of leading market players in the region . Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising healthcare industry in the emerging countries and growing instances of neurological disorders in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bruxism Management market across the North American region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market players included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Mayne Pharma

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer

Endo International plc

Akervall Technologies, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Diurnal Bruxism

Nocturnal Bruxism

By Treatment Type

Drugs

Antianxiety Agents

Tranquilizers

Sedatives

Muscle Relaxants

Dental Approaches

Occlusal Splint

Mouth Guard

By Cause

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Sleep Paralysis

Malocclusion

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Depression

Anxiety

Others

By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Retail Sales

Drug Store

Retail Store

Supermarket

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Bruxism Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

