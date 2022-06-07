Urology Guidewires Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Urology Guidewires Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Urology Guidewires Market is valued approximately USD 474 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Urology Guidewires Market is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of kidney stone disease, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other urinary tract illnesses. According to the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences in 2021, kidney stones are one of the most painful urological disorders,. It has recently become quite widespread throughout the world (7-13% in North America, 5-9% in Europe, and 1-5% in Asia).

Kidney stones also increase the risk of chronic kidney disease by 60% and end-stage renal disease by 40%, which is expected to fuel market growth in the next years.The demand for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has risen steadily during the last decade. Novel diagnostic techniques and less invasive therapies for prostate, kidney, and bladder cancers, as well as a wide spectrum of urologic disorders, have become more extensively employed in 2021, according to The Mount Sinai Hospital. Furthermore, between 2019 and 2021, the number of procedures for advanced bladder cancer increased by 50%, the volume of procedures for kidney cancer increased by 20%, and the volume of procedures for prostate cancer increased by 34%, all of which are expected to drive market growth in the near future.Among the key factors contributing to market growth are technological advancements and product launches aimed at streamlining procedures and making them safer and more cost-effective. For example, the FDA approved an expanded indication for Teleflex Incorporated’s coronary guidewires and specialty catheters for use in crossing percutaneous coronary interventions, chronic total occlusion (PCI, CTO) in February 2022, which is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

The key regions considered for the global Urology Guidewires Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America domin at the market. The need for guidewires for endourological treatments is being driven by the increased incidence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) and the ageing population in industrialised economies. Whereas, From 2022 to 2028, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR. This is due to the presence of a large population suffering from kidney and cardiovascular disorders, as well as improvements in medical facilities and insurance policies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Advin Health Care

Cook Medical

Olympus America

Teleflex Incorporated

MEDpro Medical B.V.

ACE Medical Devices

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Nitinol Guidewires

Stainless Steel Guidewires

PTEE Guidewires

Others

By Tip Shape:

Straight Tip

Angled Tip

J-Shaped Tip

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals & Clinics

Urology Surgery Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Urology Guidewires Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

