SDN Orchestration Market Latest, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 56%

The global SDN orchestration market value was US$1.42 billion in 2020. The global SDN orchestration market is forecast to reach US$ 117.24 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC597

SDN orchestration, also known as software-defined networking (SDN), is the process of bridging hardware and software in a network to support applications and services. Orchestration of SDN can start with customer service orders, either from manual tasks or customer-directed actions such as ordering services online. An application or service would then utilize SDN orchestration technology to provide services. It may require using virtual network layers, server virtualization, or security services such as encrypted tunnels.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Cloud services, data center consolidation, server virtualization, network automation, and network infrastructure simplification are the primary factors driving the growth of the SDN Orchestration Market.

The SDN orchestration market is expanding due to the increasing demand for simplified SDN architectures that are straightforward to manage with fewer managed devices.

There is an increasing need for equipment and services that can manage and coordinate SDN. Additionally, the complexity of the topology is contributing to the global growth of the SDN Orchestration market.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for mobile solutions, cloud computing, network virtualization, and carry-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions. Telecom service providers typically use such solutions to improve data transfer rates, reduce operating costs, and generate new revenue streams. Since telecom service providers are constantly trying to offer new and innovative services to their customers. These factors drive the global SDN orchestration market.

Security concerns are one of the major restraints for the global SDN orchestration market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the SDN orchestration market.

As traffic increases, it is increasingly necessary to ensure that internet infrastructure has the ability and capability to deliver high-quality services. Thus, mobile and fixed-line service providers make substantial investments in SDN and network function virtualization in various use cases. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity for the software-defined networking market growth since organizations around the world are adopting SD-WAN to facilitate work-from-home initiatives.

Many companies are moving toward SD-WAN to create secure and high-performance connections between branch offices and corporate data centers, cloud platforms, and other remote offices by leveraging multiple broadband connections. Network solution providers are also launching or upgrading advanced SDN solutions to meet the growing networking demands caused by the pandemic.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC597

Regional Insight

North America dominated the market due to the adoption of advanced technology across various industry verticals, the advent of cloud computing solutions & mobility solutions, and the need for network management for large amounts of traffic.

Moreover, SDN Orchestration Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a very high rate. The growing adoption of SDN orchestration solutions by enterprises in the Asia Pacific region contributes to the growth of the Asia Pacific SDN Orchestration Market. SDN orchestration solutions aim to enhance the agility and operational efficiency of network infrastructures. In addition, an increased number of data centers will also serve to drive the market in the Asia Pacific. As a result of the increased investments made by various companies to develop innovative SDN technologies and the rapid expansion of telecom operations in these countries, the SDN Orchestration Market in China, Japan, and Korea is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global SDN Orchestration Market are:

Anuta Networks International LLC

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corp

Nokia Corporation

Qualitest Group

Zymr, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global SDN Orchestration Market segmentation includes Component, Organization Size, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solutions

Services Integration & Implementation Training & Consulting



Segmentation based on Organization Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Application

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Government & defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC597

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC597

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/