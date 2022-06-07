Body Fat Reduction Market Latest, Market Latest, Outlook 2030 | (CAGR) of 7.3%

The global body fat reduction market value was US$ 7,587.75 million in 2020. The global body fat reduction market is forecast to reach US$ 13,910.61 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The adipose tissue, also known as body fat, is a complex connective tissue with specific metabolic and hormonal functions. Body fat reduction refers to a reduction in body mass due to fluid loss, body fat adipose tissue, or the loss of lean tissue, such as bone minerals, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue. Body fat removal is frequently used in cosmetic surgery to remove excess adipose tissue or fats from the body, whether surgically or non-surgically.

Body fat reduction is the process of removing or reducing excess, undesirable body fat. Eventually, excess body fat leads to weight gain and obesity, which, in turn, leads to heart problems, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and an increased risk of stroke and diabetes. A body fat reduction procedure can either be surgical or non-surgical.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Public health problems such as obesity are a growing concern in developed and developing countries, primarily due to a stressful lifestyle among people. As a result, people are seeking ways to lose excess fat. Therefore, an increase in obesity rates will lead to more demand for body fat reduction procedures.

The high cost of body fat reduction procedures and certain post-treatment complications may slow down market expansion.

The increase in obesity cases due to poor eating habits, lifestyle changes, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyles, and favorable government policies and programs that promote body fat reduction procedures will accelerate the growth of the global body fat reduction market.

One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increase in aesthetics for beautification, especially in females, for improving appearances.

Increasing demand for surgical and non-surgical body contouring and sculpting treatments also contributes to market growth.

In recent years, youth and women are becoming more aware of their body shape and fitness to achieve body slimming. Consequently, these factors are forecast to drive the growth of the global body fat reduction market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in body fat reduction procedures globally. The closure of parks, fitness centers, and educational institutions has contributed to weight gain issues and obesity cases, resulting in market growth during the forecast period.

Regional insights

In 2020, North America dominated the global body fat reduction market and is forecast to remain dominant over the forecast period. It is due to the rise in obesity cases, presence of key players, increase in healthcare expenditure, advancements in technology, and rise in government initiatives in the region.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience significant growth due to an increasing population, a rise in body fat reduction facilities, and increased investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global body fat reduction market are:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Inc.)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (Apollo Cosmetic Clinics)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical International Inc.)

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure, LLC.

Lumenis, Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers Ltd.)

VLCC Health Care Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global body fat reduction market segmentation focuses on Procedure, Gender, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Procedure

Surgical

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Non-Surgical

Cryolipolysis

Ultrasound

Others

Segmentation based on Gender

Male

Female

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical spas

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

