Tonic Wine Market Latest, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation | (CAGR) of 5.6%

The global tonic wine market value was US$ 1,782.5 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 3,133 million by 2030. The global tonic wine market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Tonic wines were originally developed for medicinal purposes. It generally consists of herbs like rosemary, lavender, hyssop, sage, lemon balm, rose geranium, mint, and thyme, and spices such as ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and mace. In order to treat fever, mainly typhoid and pneumonia, tonic wine is used to lower the body’s temperature. Tonic wine is usually prescribed to people with low absorption capacity or low appetite for food since it is easily absorbed.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Packaging plays a key role in enhancing tonic wine sales and thus strengthening the global tonic wine market. A can is made of aluminum, has a shelf life of five years, and is convenient when only one or two glasses are needed.

Tonic wine is an alternative to any fermented beverage available on the market. Due to the availability of substitutes, the global tonic wine market is likely to decline during the forecast period.

Health experts consider tonic wine to be a healthy drink that boosts energy. The growing awareness of the health benefits of tonic wine is driving demand and driving the market growth.

Consumers may find perfect products with the help of online sales channels. Due to the ease of home delivery and the possibility of making payments online, online sales channels may boost tonic wine sales. Thus, increasing developments in E-commerce platforms will drive the growth of the global tonic wine market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely affected the global economy, as the government implemented lockdowns to stop the disease from spreading. As a result, tonic wines could not function properly. In order to minimize the impact on supply, the primary challenge for the market was to ensure operational continuity.

Industrial operations ceased as a result of partial or complete lockdowns. In addition, total wine plants were unable to operate due to a lack of workers, and as a result, logistics declined. Furthermore, during the pandemic, restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and chocolate specialty stores were closed, negatively impacting the tonic wine market.

However, after COVID-19, this situation is forecast to improve as the government implements rapid vaccination drives and control measures.

Regional Insights

Globally, Europe dominates the tonic wine market. Tonic wine’s popularity has increased in top European countries like Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Spain due to higher per capita consumption of tonic wine. The market for tonic wine is gaining rapid traction among European consumers and is likely to continue to lead throughout the forecast period.

North America’s market is forecast to grow the fastest due to increased awareness of tonic wine, increased demand for healthy food, and increased demand for premium, luxury products.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global tonic wine market are:

AhmadiAnswers

Bristol

Buckfast Abbey

Campari Group

Dee Bee Wholesale

Herb Affair

Jing jiu

Leonard J Russell Snr

Portman Group

Reggae Treats

Sainsbury’s

Scotland’s

Wuliangye

Zhang

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global tonic wine market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Magnum

Buckfast

Sanatogen

Mandingo

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Segmentation based on Application

Hospital

Clinic

Personal Application

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

