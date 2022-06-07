Moisture Analyzer Market Latest, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2030 | (CAGR) of 4%

The global moisture analyzer market revenue was US$ 1.67 billion in 2021. The global moisture analyzer market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 2.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Moisture analyzers are devices or instruments used to determine the moisture content of a product. The moisture balance is also called a moisture meter. It calculates moisture content using the loss on drying (LOD) method. An analyzer measure moisture content is a programmable laboratory instrument used to determine how much moisture is in samples and products during manufacturing or processing. Numerous industries use it, including foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and metals & mining.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global moisture analyzer market is forecast to grow during the forecast period due to a rise in the demand for moisture analyzers in the healthcare industry, an increase in awareness regarding product maintenance and protection, and increasing demand from the food and beverage industry.

The lack of skilled labor may have a negative impact on the growth of the global moisture analyzer market.

In the automation industry, a surge in demand for in-line moisture analyzers is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the moisture analyzer market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global moisture analyzer market. In order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus government worldwide had imposed lockdown. As a result, it created uncertainties in the market. In addition, the production, operations, and manufacturing of the market were adversely affected, resulting in an overall decrease in market growth.

However, post-COVID-19, as governments worldwide are relaxing the restriction, the global market is forecast to grow slowly during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

During the study period, North America is forecast to lead the moisture analyzer market. US-based firms dominated the moisture analyzer market, followed by Canadian and Mexican firms. A number of factors are driving the growth of the moisture analyzer market in the region, including advancements in industrial technology and expansion of the food & beverage industry. In addition, Ametek.Inc., General Electric, Mettler Toledo, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among the companies contributing to the market growth in this region. The increasing demand for moisture analyzers is a result of the rapid growth of pharmaceuticals and chemical companies. Additionally, the increased industrialization of the country in order to meet the need for high-quality production facilities is another factor that has driven market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global moisture analyzer market are:

Ametek Incorporated

General Electric Co.

Kett Electric Laboratory

Metrohm AG.

Mettler-Toledo International Incorporated

PCE Instrument

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Sinar Technology

SpectraSensors Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global moisture analyzer market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Desktop-Mounted

Handheld

In-Line

Segmentation based on Application

Plastics and polymer

Construction

Agriculture

Food and Beverage

Fabrics and Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Petroleum and Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Wood, Paper, and Pulp

Semiconductor

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

