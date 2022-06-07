Optical Imaging Market Latest, Competitive Analysis Reports 2022-2030 with Top Vendors | (CAGR) of 11%

The global optical imaging market revenue was US$ 1539.3 million in 2021. The global optical imaging market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 3,865.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC554

An optical imaging technique uses X-rays to visualize the internal body structure non-invasively. It utilizes visible light and photons’ desired properties to obtain precise images of cells, molecules, and organs, as well as organs and tissues. Scientists use these images for research and clinicians for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Optical imaging techniques include endoscopy, photoacoustic imaging, terahertz tomography, diffuse optical tomography (DOT), Raman spectroscopy, super-resolution microscopy, and optical coherence tomography (OCT).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing government initiatives designed to control vision impairment and a growing elderly population, who are more susceptible to diseases such as neurological disorders, ophthalmic conditions, and cardiovascular conditions, drive the growth of the global optical imaging market.

The increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma and cataract propel the global optical imaging market’s growth.

The absence of optical imaging technologies in underdeveloped countries may have a negative impact on the global optical imaging market growth.

The optical imaging market is forecast to grow strongly in developing nations, driven by an increase in investments related to healthcare infrastructure and an increase in awareness related to optical imaging, which will open up opportunities for manufacturers.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has resulted in a rapid decline in optical imaging case volume at many imaging & diagnostic departments. Reduced optical imaging cases have significant implications for all practice settings in short- and long-term economic stability. According to a study from the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR), the number of imaging exams performed over a seven-week period during this global health crisis decreased by nearly 28%, including all patient service locations and image types. Furthermore, almost all countries postponed non-essential imaging procedures until further notice. Additionally, the key vendors in this market faced severe problems due to the mismanagement of their supply chains. The COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, negatively impacted the growth of the optic imaging market by reducing demand for these optical imaging services.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC554

Regional Insights

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest growth in the optical imaging market. A number of initiatives and increased investments from governments have encouraged the overall research and development of advanced optical imaging systems. Moreover, the growing application of optical imaging techniques in drug discovery and preclinical research, along with increased demand for optical imaging to minimize radiation usage, are driving the regional growth of the optical imaging market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global optical imaging market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Canon Incorporated

Carl Zeiss Foundation

Cylite Pty Limited

Danaher Corporation

Heildelberg Engineering GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Michelson Diagnostics Limited

Optovue, Limited

Topcon Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global optical imaging market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Therapeutic Area, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Imaging Systems

Optical Imaging Systems

Spectral Imaging Systems

Illumination Systems

Camera

Software

Lenses

Segmentation based on Therapeutic Area

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology companies

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC554

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC554

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/