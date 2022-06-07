Virtual Events Market Latest, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization |(CAGR) of 24%

The global virtual events market revenue was US$ 116.6096 billion in 2021. The global virtual events market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 810.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC549

A virtual event is a digital simulation of a physical event using a web-based platform to share information and solve problems. The purpose of virtual webinars and conferences is the same as that of live events, for instance, to drive leads, revenue and build loyalty. Organizers and suppliers in the virtual events industry manage and deliver virtual conferences, exhibitions, webinars, company meetings, and other business-related events. As compared to live events, virtual events are significantly less expensive.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

This cost-effectiveness enables global gatherings to attract many attendees from all corners of the world. As a result, the popularity of digitally simulated events among event organizers and attendees because of their time efficiency is forecast to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Virtual events can help organizations reduce the overall costs of organizing a physical seminar, conference, or meeting since organizers may save on venue, staff, meals, attendees’ accommodations, and travel. As a result, companies of all sizes are adopting virtual events instead of physical ones as they are easy to arrange, inexpensive, and bring the right people to events. Hence, the factors mentioned above serve as the driving forces of the virtual events market.

Technology plays a vital role in virtual events. A fake event app or website, a malfunctioning webcam, or a weak internet connection can ruin the virtual event experience. Consequently, virtual events might fail, impacting the growth of the virtual events Industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID -19 and the imposition of the lockdown and social distancing norm have been beneficial to the virtual events industry. Globally, companies had to use virtual communication channels for events like meetings, live product demonstrations, and more. Therefore, virtual events have become the go-to communication platform. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global virtual events market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC549

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America had the highest revenue share, and it is forecast to continue to hold a significant portion of the market over the forecast period. It is due to the technical advancements, the robust economy, and the advanced network infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. The North American market is considered a hub for businesses and has a high level of deployment of new and advanced technologies. As a result of the rapid adoption of digitally simulated platforms, particularly in the healthcare sector, Canada is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global virtual events market are:

6Connex, Incorporated

Avaya Incorporated

ALE International

Arkadin Cloud Communications

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Cvent Incorporated

Eventxtra, Limited

George P. Johnson

GES – Global Experience Specialists

Kestone Integrated Marketing Services Private Limited

Martiz Holdings Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Pathable, Incorporated

ubivent GmbH

Veritas Events

Zoom Communications, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global virtual events market segmentation focuses on Event Type, Service, End-use, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Event Type

Webinar

Conference

Virtual Expo Fairs & Festivals

Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on End-use

Educational Institutions

Enterprises

Organizations

Other

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecom

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC549

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC549

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/