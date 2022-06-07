Fractional Horsepower Motor Market Latest, Expected to Raise Moderately over 2030 | (CAGR) of 5%

The global fractional horsepower motor market revenue was US$ 13,994 million in 2021. The global fractional horsepower motor market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 22,599.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The fractional horsepower motor is lightweight and compact. The motor minimizes electromagnetic interference while using low power. Fast operation, superior performance, and more power options are among the features of fractional horsepower motors. Industrial applications for fractional horsepower motors include drilling, polishing, grinding, and various other processes. It is available in both brushed and brushless forms. Industrial applications and aerospace applications widely use fractional horsepower motors.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing industrial automation trends and the popularity of miniature electronics are driving the growth of the global fractional horsepower motor market.

A surge in demand for DC motors in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, agriculture, and other applications, due to features such as energy efficiency, variable speed, environment friendliness, compact size, and low maintenance costs, drives the global fractional horsepower motor market.

The slowdown of the automotive industry and high initial capital investments may slow down the global fractional horsepower motor market growth.

With the rise in robotics and automated robot technologies, the fractional horsepower motor market will provide lucrative growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global fractional horsepower motor market growth. Globally, several governments implemented a lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. It has affected the demand for motors. Due to the vast size of the market and the fact that many players have extensive sales channels in various countries, the lack of workers and travel restrictions have put a halt to production and brought the market to a standstill. In addition, the high installation, maintenance costs associated with these machines and shortage of labor had a negative impact on the market growth for fractional horsepower motor.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific led the fractional horsepower motor market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of the advancement of the agriculture sector, high investments in industrialization, and an increasing number of electric vehicles in the market. Thus, all these factors are contributing to the regional growth of the fractional HP motor market.

North America is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to the favorable market for high-efficiency motors used in HVAC, industrial applications, and electric cars in the area.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global fractional horsepower motor market are:

ABB Limited

Allied Motion, Incorporated

AMETEK, Incorporated

BorgWarner Incorporated

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Incorporated

Toshiba International Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global fractional horsepower motor market segmentation focuses on Motor Type, Product Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Motor Type

Alternating Current (AC) Motor

Direct Current (DC) Motor

Segmentation based on Product Type

Brushed

Brushless

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

HVAC

Medical Equipment

Home Appliance

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC541

