Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan top trade envoy still hopes for IPEF membership

Deng: IPEF cannot become a complete trade framework if Taiwan kept out

  453
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 16:05
Minister without Portfolio John Deng is confident about Taiwan's IPEF membership bid. 

Minister without Portfolio John Deng is confident about Taiwan's IPEF membership bid.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden cannot become a complete economic group if Taiwan is the only country not included, the government’s top trade negotiator said Tuesday (June 7).

After it became clear last month that Taipei would not be invited to join the IPEF, Taiwan and the U.S. announced June 1 that they would launch a bilateral Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which some officials said would produce quicker results than joining a multilateral body such as the IPEF.

Speaking in a broadcast interview Tuesday, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said he believed that other members, rather than the U.S., were responsible for keeping Taiwan out because they feared complications if Taipei were included.

He emphasized that Taiwan possessed the qualifications and the advantages needed to join IPEF, CNA reported. Four areas of cooperation including trade, supply chains, basic infrastructure, and taxes were included in both the IPEF and the Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, he said.

Deng pointed out that if Taiwan did not join the IPEF, the new group could not become a complete economic framework. He concluded that Taiwan's chances of joining the new multi-country trade body are still strong, and the U.S. will eventually reach the right decision.
Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
IPEF
U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade
John Deng

RELATED ARTICLES

US trade official predicts Taiwan initiative will produce quicker results than IPEF
US trade official predicts Taiwan initiative will produce quicker results than IPEF
2022/06/03 17:32
New Taiwan-U.S. trade initiative to challenge Chinese practices
New Taiwan-U.S. trade initiative to challenge Chinese practices
2022/06/02 18:58
Taiwan, US trade representatives meet, prepare for further talks
Taiwan, US trade representatives meet, prepare for further talks
2022/06/01 14:03
Taiwan to hold more trade talks with US in coming weeks
Taiwan to hold more trade talks with US in coming weeks
2022/05/27 15:14
Taiwan optimistic about future Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership
Taiwan optimistic about future Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership
2022/05/26 12:16