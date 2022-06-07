Taiwan reports 82,973 local COVID cases, 124 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 82,973 local COVID cases on Tuesday (June 7), an increase of 56% from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 54 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 2,540,871. The 124 deaths brought the country's total COVID death toll to 3,214.

Local cases

The local cases include 39,854 males, 43,090 females, and 29 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Kaohsiung City reported the most cases with 12,572, followed by 12,498 in Taichung City, 11,504 in New Taipei City, 7,487 in Tainan City, 6,630 in Taoyuan City, 5,824 in Taipei City, 5,784 in Changhua County, 3,459 in Pingtung County, 1,983 in Miaoli County, 1,905 in Nantou County, 1,892 in Yunlin County, 1,753 in Hsinchu County, 1,579 in Yilan County, 1,557 in Chiayi County, 1,493 in Hsinchu City, 1,427 in Hualien County, 1,156 in Keelung City, 1,097 in Chiayi City, 859 in Taitung County, 307 in Penghu County, 200 in Kinmen County, and seven in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 124 deaths announced on Tuesday include 67 men and 57 women ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these patients were classified as severe cases, 116 had a history of chronic disease, and 47 were not vaccinated. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 8 to June 4 and dates of death from May 16 to June 5.

Imported cases

The 54 imported cases include 29 males and 25 females ranging in age from under 10 to their 60s. They arrived between June 5 to June 6, and their countries of origin are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 11,795,49 COVID tests, with 9,252,303 coming back negative. Of the 2,540,871 confirmed cases, 13,246 were imported, 2,527,571 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 3,214 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 3,199 deaths from local infections, 1,156 were in New Taipei City; 662 in Taipei City; 208 in Taichung City; 175 in Taoyuan City; 171 in Kaohsiung City; 114 in Keelung City; 122 in Tainan City; 108 in Changhua County; 84 in Pingtung County; 73 in Yilan County; 65 in Hualien County; 51 in Yunlin County; 45 in Taitung County; 43 in Nantou County; 29 in Hsinchu County; 30 in Chiayi City; 26 in Chiayi County; 23 in Miaoli County; eight in Hsinchu City, five in Kinmen County, and one in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.