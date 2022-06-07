Taiwan F-16 makes emergency landing in Hawaii

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Air Force F-16 on its way from Arizona to Taiwan made an emergency landing in Hawaii due to landing gear problems, reports said Tuesday (June 7).

Nobody was injured during the incident, while the Ministry of National Defense did not provide comment on what happened. The jet is part of a program to upgrade 140 F-16A/B aircraft to F-16V status at a total cost of NT$110 billion (US$3.72 billion).

About 10 F-16A/B jets were currently stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona for training purposes, but due to the upgrading program, they had to fly back to Taiwan via Hawaii separately, CNA reported.

One jet experienced problems with its landing gear and applied to land at Honolulu Airport at 2:45 p.m. Monday (June 6) local time. The plane ended up resting on its nose after a hard landing which forced the closure of a runway for several hours, according to Hawaii News Now.

Taiwan has also ordered 66 new F-16V jets, which will be stationed at Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung County.