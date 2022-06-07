Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan F-16 makes emergency landing in Hawaii

No injuries reported, landing gear malfunctioned

  8654
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 14:17
A Taiwan Air Force F-16 ended up on its nose at Honolulu Airport. (You Tube, Hawaii News Now screenshot)

A Taiwan Air Force F-16 ended up on its nose at Honolulu Airport. (You Tube, Hawaii News Now screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Air Force F-16 on its way from Arizona to Taiwan made an emergency landing in Hawaii due to landing gear problems, reports said Tuesday (June 7).

Nobody was injured during the incident, while the Ministry of National Defense did not provide comment on what happened. The jet is part of a program to upgrade 140 F-16A/B aircraft to F-16V status at a total cost of NT$110 billion (US$3.72 billion).

About 10 F-16A/B jets were currently stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona for training purposes, but due to the upgrading program, they had to fly back to Taiwan via Hawaii separately, CNA reported.

One jet experienced problems with its landing gear and applied to land at Honolulu Airport at 2:45 p.m. Monday (June 6) local time. The plane ended up resting on its nose after a hard landing which forced the closure of a runway for several hours, according to Hawaii News Now.

Taiwan has also ordered 66 new F-16V jets, which will be stationed at Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung County.
F-16
F-16A/B
F-16V
fighter jets
Air Force
Hawaii
Honolulu
Luke Air Force Base
Arizona
landing gear
emergency landing

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Air Force pilot dies in AT-3 jet trainer crash
Taiwan Air Force pilot dies in AT-3 jet trainer crash
2022/05/31 09:47
Missile launch canceled due to broken target drone launching mechanism: Taiwan Air Force
Missile launch canceled due to broken target drone launching mechanism: Taiwan Air Force
2022/05/30 12:43
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
Taiwan spots 7 Chinese military aircraft inside its ADIZ
2022/05/28 19:44
Taiwan moves IDF, Mirage jets to Taiwan Strait islands, east coast
Taiwan moves IDF, Mirage jets to Taiwan Strait islands, east coast
2022/05/20 17:05
Taiwan Air Force pilots start training with indigenous 'Brave Eagles'
Taiwan Air Force pilots start training with indigenous 'Brave Eagles'
2022/05/06 13:53