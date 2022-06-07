Taiwan 2023 calendar lists 10 days off for Lunar New Year, 7 long weekends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Workers in Taiwan will be able to enjoy a 10-day Lunar New Year holiday and seven long weekends in 2023, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) announced on Tuesday (June 7).

In addition, the 2023 calendar shows that residents of Taiwan will get a five-day break for Children's Day and the Tomb Sweeping Festival and four-day vacations for 228 Peace Memorial Day, the Dragon Boat Festival, and National Day. The DGPA said the Cabinet had approved a calendar that provides a total of 116 days off for 2023.

According to the DGPA, there will be seven holidays of three days or more. However, it should be noted that there are six Saturdays next year which have been made working days to compensate for the longer holidays, including Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 25, June 17, and Sep. 23.

Extended public holidays for 2023:

Founding Day of the Republic of China (3 days): Dec. 31 - Jan. 2

Lunar New Year holiday (10 days): Jan. 20 - Jan. 29

228 Peace Memorial Day (4 days): Feb. 25 - Feb. 28

Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Festival (5 days): Apr. 1 - Apr. 5

Dragon Boat Festival (4 days): June 22 - June 25

Mid-Autumn Festival (3 days): Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

National Day (4 days): Oct. 7 - Oct. 10

The official calendar can be downloaded from the DGPA website, including Excel and PDF versions.



2023 calendar. (DGPA image)