Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan 2023 calendar lists 10 days off for Lunar New Year, 7 long weekends

Taiwanese will also receive 5 days off for Children's Day, Tomb Sweeping Festival

  17762
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/07 12:57
Taiwan's official 2023 calendar. (DGPA image)

Taiwan's official 2023 calendar. (DGPA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Workers in Taiwan will be able to enjoy a 10-day Lunar New Year holiday and seven long weekends in 2023, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA) announced on Tuesday (June 7).

In addition, the 2023 calendar shows that residents of Taiwan will get a five-day break for Children's Day and the Tomb Sweeping Festival and four-day vacations for 228 Peace Memorial Day, the Dragon Boat Festival, and National Day. The DGPA said the Cabinet had approved a calendar that provides a total of 116 days off for 2023.

According to the DGPA, there will be seven holidays of three days or more. However, it should be noted that there are six Saturdays next year which have been made working days to compensate for the longer holidays, including Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 25, June 17, and Sep. 23.

Extended public holidays for 2023:

Founding Day of the Republic of China (3 days): Dec. 31 - Jan. 2

Lunar New Year holiday (10 days): Jan. 20 - Jan. 29

228 Peace Memorial Day (4 days): Feb. 25 - Feb. 28

Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Festival (5 days): Apr. 1 - Apr. 5

Dragon Boat Festival (4 days): June 22 - June 25

Mid-Autumn Festival (3 days): Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

National Day (4 days): Oct. 7 - Oct. 10

The official calendar can be downloaded from the DGPA website, including Excel and PDF versions.

Taiwan 2023 calendar lists 10 days off for Lunar New Year, 7 long weekends
2023 calendar. (DGPA image)
2023 calendar
official holiday
vacation
vacations
Lunar New Year holiday
holiday
holidays
extended holidays
long weekend
official holidays
national holidays
calendar
Taiwan calendar

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic
2022/05/05 18:33
Taiwan's 1st plum rain of year to bring wet weather on Labor Day weekend
Taiwan's 1st plum rain of year to bring wet weather on Labor Day weekend
2022/04/29 11:34
Taiwan president to isolate until April 14 after meal with COVID-positive relative
Taiwan president to isolate until April 14 after meal with COVID-positive relative
2022/04/08 16:20
Taiwan hotels report high holiday occupancy rates despite COVID surge
Taiwan hotels report high holiday occupancy rates despite COVID surge
2022/04/02 15:38
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
2022/04/01 19:37