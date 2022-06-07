Cannabis Packaging Market [HOW TO INCREASE] 2022 Size, Share, Demands and Statistics Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cannabis Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cannabis Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The growing popularity of cannabis among consumers due to its numerous health benefits, such as its ability to relieve chronic pain, improve lung capacity, aid weight loss, regulate and prevent diabetes, fight cancer, treat depression, and regulate seizures, is driving the market, which is expanding globally at the same time.

The aforementioned health benefits of cannabis are driving consumer demand, and more people are advocating for its legalisation, at the very least for medical purposes. As a result, increased consumer awareness is expected to enhance product demand, driving cannabis packaging market growth over the forecast period. Recreational cannabis use is also on the rise, owing to government support that allows for the legal selling of recreational cannabis products on the market. As a result, as sales of these goods for adult use is on the rise, so does the demand for packaging that can avoid direct child contact. As a result, there is a growing need for kid resistance solutions on the market. According to a 2015 poll conducted by the Council on Responsible Cannabis Regulation (CRCR) and the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), 58 percent of respondents supported mandatory child-resistant solutions for cannabis flower, 75% for concentrates, and 57% for non-ingestible infused products. Due to many restrictions imposed to prevent the virus’s spread, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the growth and operation of most of the country’s industries. However, resistance in legalization of Cannabis in several countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Cannabis Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America held the greatest market share. Because of the rising legalisation of cannabis use in the United States, the market is booming. States are also approving the use of cannabis for recreational purposes, which is boosting the market’s growth. California, Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Illinois are among the most revenue-driven states in the US. These are the country’s mature markets, where the use of cannabis in the medical business has been permitted due to its health benefits. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Berry Global Inc.

KushCo Holdings Inc.

J.L. CLARK

IMPAK Corp.

Pollen Gear

Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions

N2 Packaging Systems, LLC

Green Rush Packaging

Norkol Packaging LLC

MMC DEPOT

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

By Product:

Bottles & Jars

Tubes

Tins

Pouches

Blisters & clamshells

Others

By Application:

Recreational Use

Medical Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cannabis Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

