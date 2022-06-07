Cannabis Packaging Market [HOW TO INCREASE] 2022 Size, Share, Demands and Statistics Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Cannabis Packaging Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Cannabis Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The growing popularity of cannabis among consumers due to its numerous health benefits, such as its ability to relieve chronic pain, improve lung capacity, aid weight loss, regulate and prevent diabetes, fight cancer, treat depression, and regulate seizures, is driving the market, which is expanding globally at the same time.
The aforementioned health benefits of cannabis are driving consumer demand, and more people are advocating for its legalisation, at the very least for medical purposes. As a result, increased consumer awareness is expected to enhance product demand, driving cannabis packaging market growth over the forecast period. Recreational cannabis use is also on the rise, owing to government support that allows for the legal selling of recreational cannabis products on the market. As a result, as sales of these goods for adult use is on the rise, so does the demand for packaging that can avoid direct child contact. As a result, there is a growing need for kid resistance solutions on the market. According to a 2015 poll conducted by the Council on Responsible Cannabis Regulation (CRCR) and the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), 58 percent of respondents supported mandatory child-resistant solutions for cannabis flower, 75% for concentrates, and 57% for non-ingestible infused products. Due to many restrictions imposed to prevent the virus’s spread, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the growth and operation of most of the country’s industries. However, resistance in legalization of Cannabis in several countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Cannabis Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America held the greatest market share. Because of the rising legalisation of cannabis use in the United States, the market is booming. States are also approving the use of cannabis for recreational purposes, which is boosting the market’s growth. California, Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Illinois are among the most revenue-driven states in the US. These are the country’s mature markets, where the use of cannabis in the medical business has been permitted due to its health benefits. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Berry Global Inc.
KushCo Holdings Inc.
J.L. CLARK
IMPAK Corp.
Pollen Gear
Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions
N2 Packaging Systems, LLC
Green Rush Packaging
Norkol Packaging LLC
MMC DEPOT
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Paper
By Product:
Bottles & Jars
Tubes
Tins
Pouches
Blisters & clamshells
Others
By Application:
Recreational Use
Medical Use
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Cannabis Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
